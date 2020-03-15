Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,844 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of FirstCash worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of FCFS opened at $83.79 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

