Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 98.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

