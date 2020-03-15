Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

