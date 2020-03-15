Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,652 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Orange by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research firms recently commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.