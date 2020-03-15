PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of PolyOne worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

