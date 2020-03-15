First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $905.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

