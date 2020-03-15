Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 5,677 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

