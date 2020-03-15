Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,211 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,324,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $208,936,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 199,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

