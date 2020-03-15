Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.87 Million Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 61.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB raised their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a price objective on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.