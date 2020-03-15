Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 34.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

