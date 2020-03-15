Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.