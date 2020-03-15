Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 723 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

