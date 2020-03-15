20,584 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Shares of CW stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

