Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,579,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 286,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,347,000 after acquiring an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,425,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,832 shares of company stock worth $6,428,641 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NYSE:EBS opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.