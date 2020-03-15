Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.01 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 485,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

DNKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

