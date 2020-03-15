Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.97 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,653 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Foot Locker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,717 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.