Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.97 Million in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

