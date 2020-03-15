Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 656 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

