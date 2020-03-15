Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.99 Million Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Office Properties Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

OPI opened at $22.65 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

