16,220 Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Watsco by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

