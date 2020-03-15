16,220 Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Watsco by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
