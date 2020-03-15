Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 341.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.