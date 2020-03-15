Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.04 Million in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 543,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Avon Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 150,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVP shares. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $5.60 on Friday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.