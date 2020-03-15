Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 81,618 ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

