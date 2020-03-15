Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 159,210 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,911,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,654,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 383,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.