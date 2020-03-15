Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.09 Million in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 122,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

