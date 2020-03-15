Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hillenbrand by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

