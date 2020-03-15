Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 42,630 ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ITT by 19.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 33.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

