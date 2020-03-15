NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of NewMarket worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 915.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:NEU opened at $371.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $350.75 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

