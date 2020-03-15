Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,718 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

