Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

