Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Avnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avnet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Avnet has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.