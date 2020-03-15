Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of First Midwest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $14.70 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

