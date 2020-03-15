108,752 Shares in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of HMS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

