Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,684,914 shares of company stock worth $41,609,045.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

