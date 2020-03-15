Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.23 Million in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monro by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

