Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Southern Copper by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Southern Copper by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,776 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 658,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.