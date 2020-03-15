Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.14.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,711 shares of company stock valued at $43,818,228. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $354.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.60 and a 200-day moving average of $380.52. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

