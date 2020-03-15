Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Beigene were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Beigene by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,259 shares of company stock worth $11,289,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $144.60 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.41.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.52) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.