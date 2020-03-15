Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.