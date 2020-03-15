LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.