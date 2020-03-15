Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sprint were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -1.20. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

