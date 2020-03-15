Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,682 shares of company stock valued at $44,665,534. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.50.

TTD stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $173.60 and a 52 week high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

