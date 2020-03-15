Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $346,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $123.56 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $183.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

