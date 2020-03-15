37,067 Shares in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

