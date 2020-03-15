Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.43 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.56 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.