51,153 Shares in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of El Paso Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EE opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.56.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

