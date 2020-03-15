315,651 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 315,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 493,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.