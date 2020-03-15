Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Fox Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $13,246,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 104,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $4,182,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

FOXF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

