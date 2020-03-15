Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.35 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $85.58 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

