111,040 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,465,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,002,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,851,000 after buying an additional 114,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,757,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,609,000 after buying an additional 217,543 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,043,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 156,639 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,787.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

